Detroit Lions 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Senior Bowl edition
A seven-round Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of the Senior Bowl
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 61 - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Alim McNeill broke out in his third season to become a borderline dominant player, so the Lions have their anchor in the middle of the defensive line. The rest of the DT room needs some work, however, and the problem is that typically it takes a few years for players at that position to become contributors.
The 31st-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, Smith wasn't a terribly productive college player, but he possesses an elite frame at 6-6 315 pounds along with great explosion. He is a project, but brings a lot of potential. Detroit is in a position where they need to be thinking long-term , and with proper development, Smith could become an effective player.
Round 3, Pick 73 - Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
Both starting guards (and the primary backup) are free agents for the Lions, but hopefully the team will be able to retain at least one of them. Still, adding depth is a good idea, and Beebe has some of the best film in the class. He's played guard and tackle and excelled at both, but he lacks an ideal NFL frame, which is why he isn't considered a top prospect. Still, it's hard to argue with the results, and because of that, he provides good value at this point in the third round.
Round 3, Pick 92 - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Over the past two seasons at Florida, Pearsall hauled in 98 passes for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a good route runner with reliable hands and great ball skills, and has been one of the fastest players at the Senior Bowl practices this week.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams should hold down the top-two WR spots, but both Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones are free agents, which could lead to Kalif Raymond having an increased role. The team could use some depth with upside for sure, and Pearsall seems like an excellent fit.