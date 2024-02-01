Detroit Lions 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Senior Bowl edition
By Sam Penix
Round 5, Pick 162 - Christian Jones, OT, Texas
Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell form one of the NFL's very best tackle duos, but there isn't a whole lot of depth behind them. In fact, there is currently zero under contract. Jones is a big 6-5 318 pounds with good length and power. He's impressed at the Senior Bowl practices, and is a prime developmental candidate. Drafting him here in the fifth round and cross-training him at both tackle spots would be a good idea for Detroit.
Round 6, Pick 206 - Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State
The Lions have a really nice 1-2 punch in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but adding some more depth to the RB room isn't a bad idea, especially when planning for Montgomery's potential departure following next season. A knee injury in October cut Williams' 2023 campaign short, but he had a fantastic two-year run as a change-of-pace back in the Ohio State offense. At 5-8 227 pounds, Williams is an absolute tank and is difficult to bring down. In 2022, he carried the ball 128 times for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns, carrying the offense through an injury to starter TreVeyon Henderson.
Round 7, Pick 246 - Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Detroit struck gold with Sam LaPorta last year, and adding Spann-Ford to the TE room would bring a different dimension. He stands at a hulking 6-7 263 pounds, and has the potential to be an extremely effectively blocker and red zone target for Jared Goff.