How loud is Ford Field? Lions fans came prepared for their home opener
Lions fans came out in droves to watch their team try and go 2-0 to start the season.
By Kristen Wong
After the Lions beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the hype for the 2023 season has become very real. Following decades of disappointment, this year could be their year.
Detroit enjoyed a shocking triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. For Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Lions fans came out in droves to watch what was expected to be a high-scoring shootout, and that's exactly what the game turned into.
The Lions-Seahawks game was tied 31-31 and went into overtime. Both quarterbacks -- Geno Smith and Jared Goff -- picked apart each other's defenses all game and have generated their fair share of highlights.
Smith and D.K. Metcalf scorched the Lions down the sidelines. Goff and Josh Reynolds took care of business in the red zone.
One thing working in the Lions' favor could be the 12th man that is Ford Field. Lions fans came out to support their team in the home opener in Week 2, and per one fan's Apple watch, the stadium is LOUD.
Lions fans came out roaring for Week 2's game against the Seahawks
Maybe Ford Field wasn't as loud as when Taylor Swift performed there during her Eras Tour, but it's still supplying quite the atmosphere for an adrenaline-pumping matchup between two talented underdogs.
The crowd ultimately couldn't stop the Seahawks from scoring a walk-off touchdown on a short-field connection between Smith and Tyler Lockett. Seattle won 34-31, but the game was not without its highlights for Lions fans, who got their tickets' worth of entertainment.
Those fans likely raised their voices when they saw a potential holding call on a Seahawks offensive lineman who was trying to keep Aidan Hutchinson away from Smith on the final game-winning play. Alas, not all calls will be in Detroit's favor. Lions fans can go home with their heads hung high after this one.