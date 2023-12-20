3 reasons the Detroit Lions can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
The Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl? That would be a first. Here’s why (and why not) the team from the Motor City could be in Las Vegas come early February.
It’s the only franchise that currently resides in the NFC that has not made a Super Bowl appearance. The sobering truth is that the Detroit Lions have not won an NFL championship since 1957. The team has not captured a division title since 1993 when they took the five-team NFC Central.
Finally, the Lions have not won a postseason contest since 1991, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys, 38-6, in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Detroit has dropped nine straight postseason games, the longest streak in league history.
It’s already been a good year for this franchise. It has won 10 games for the first time since 2014. A victory at Minnesota on Sunday and the club wraps up the NFC North. However, the discussion here is Super Sunday. Is it feasible that Dan Campbell’s club could come out of the conference and be in Sin City for Super Bowl LVII? Here are the reasons, for and against.
3. Deep pass-catching corps
A big reason Dan Campbell’s club won eight of its final 10 games last season, after a 1-6 start, was an offensive unit that finished fourth in the league in total yards per game. Only seven NFL clubs were ranked higher in passing yards per contest. The Lions’ offense produced 52 touchdowns in 17 outings.
This season, only two teams are averaging more total yards per contest. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 26 scores, with 25 of those touchdown strikes to wide receivers (15) and tight ends (10).
Amon-Ra St. Brown has totaled 94 catches for 1,175 yards and seven scores. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is second on the club in catches (71) and receiving yards (758), but leads Detroit with nine TD receptions. Wideouts Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams have all made their presence felt as well.