3 reasons the Detroit Lions can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
The Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl? That would be a first. Here’s why (and why not) the team from the Motor City could be in Las Vegas come early February.
2. Potent 1-2 punch at running back
One player came via free agency and the other was the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs have given the Detroit Lions’ offense quite a boost.
The former has run for a team-high 855 yards and 10 scores, while the one-time University of Alabama product is second on the club with 792 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. The duo is the main reason that only the Baltimore Ravens (163.8) are averaging more yards per game on the ground than the current NFC North leaders (140.9).
Gibbs has also been a big part of the passing game, ranking third on the team with 47 catches). Hence, this is not a one-dimensional attack that relies on quarterback Jared Goff and his slew of pass-catchers. Detroit’s offense has scored 47 touchdowns in 14 outings, 21 on the ground and 26 through the air.
1. Quarterback Jared Goff has postseason experience
Entering Saturday night’s clash with the visiting Broncos, veteran quarterback Jared Goff had been in a bit of a rut when it came to ball security. He had committed a combined nine turnovers in the team’s previous four games. In the 42-17 blowout win over Denver, he hit on 24-of-34 throws for 278 yards and five touchdowns. Dan Campbell’s club played turnover-free football in the 25-point victory.
The Lions haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016, however that’s not the case for Goff. He started six postseason games for Sean McVay’s Rams, including Super Bowl LIII. He has modest numbers in those contests, hitting on 57.4 percent of his throws for 1,300 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
The big number here is six, as in playoff games started. That could go a long way for a very young team.