3 Detroit Pistons who definitely won't be back next season
Looking ahead to next season's depth chart for the Pistons, these are three names that won't be back with the team after a disappointing year.
By Kevin Reyes
2. Simone Fontecchio
The Pistons aren't known for giving out large contracts, much less to role players. And, when they have, especially in recent memory, it hasn't turned out for the best. The best one was a slight overpay to Jerami Grant in 2020 (three-years, $60 million) but other than that there have been mixed results with giving medium-sized deals to Jon Leuer, Ish Smith, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk. Maybe that was a motivator in them keeping quiet last offseason, even though they were in the top five of team's with most cap space.
So, that brings us to Simone Fontecchio, who is a restricted free agent this upcoming summer and might be one relatively unknown piece that has many suitors. While Detroit should be one of those, many will see him as a valuable addition and some might be willing to overpay. Sure, the Pistons have the right to match any offer (as long as they send a qualifying offer, which I don't put out of the question that they don't), but would they be willing to overpay for a role player, especially with how it's turned out for them?
Fontecchio has been very solid since being traded, averaging 14 points on 47/41/72 shooting splits, along with good driving, shooting and defense. At 6-foot-8, he has a versatile frame that earned him being a starter on a surprisingly good Jazz team before being moved with his two-way play. He's a good shooter and physical driver who can keep the offense going, which is great to have alongside any young player. And he can defend multiple positions and rebound to boot.
However, he's recently lost his starting spot for a returning Isaiah Stewart to play at the four alongside Jalen Duren, and since Thompson is their small forward of the future and their backcourt set, Fontecchio might be a very expensive sixth or seventh man. They only gave up Kevin Knox and a second round pick for the rights to match any offers to him, so the loss might not be the worst thing in the world.