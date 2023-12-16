3 stars Pistons can trade for to jumpstart their rebuild
With their losing streak hitting unprecedented levels, the Pistons are looking for any help they can get to jumpstart their rebuild.
The Detroit Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league and need to get some help if they want to remain respectable. With that in mind, here are three stars that would help the team get better sooner rather than later. Most of these trades would help the team get better in the long-term as well.
As the Pistons continue to struggle, a local beat reporter has come out with information regarding trades that could help this team get more respectability as they head into the New Year. With that in mind, here are three stars that they could trade for.
Keldon Johnson, SF
While there has been no reported interest from either side, it seems like Keldon Johnson would be a perfect fit with the Pistons. This is a team that requires winning talent and needs that player to be a part of their future. Johnson, who seems to be playing his way out of San Antonio, could be interesting for the squad.
The Pistons could offer the Spurs a couple of first-round picks towards the end of the decade. Yes, it is a bit of a risk to offer that when your team is one of the worst in the league but the front office will not face the consequences of it if the trade doesn't work out. Johnson is a great scorer in this league and is under contract for the next four years at a reasonable rate.
The biggest thing that Johnson could offer is someone who could be a Bojan Bogdanovic-like player who better fits the team's timeline. This would also allow the Pistons to trade Bogdanovic without losing out on the benefits that the veteran provides the squad. Yes, Detroit will still be a long way from contending, but this would be a solid move by a front office which probably doesn't have the benefit of three or four years to wait.