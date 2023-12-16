3 stars Pistons can trade for to jumpstart their rebuild
With their losing streak hitting unprecedented levels, the Pistons are looking for any help they can get to jumpstart their rebuild.
O.G Anunoby, SF
In addition to Detroit being interested in trading for Harris, O.G. Anunoby is another option. Edwards mentioned that the Pistons could pursue the player as trade rumors for the veteran continue to heat up. The wingman fits a lot better with the team's timeline as he is not an aging veteran like Harris.
To be quite honest, it's quite unknown whether Anunoby is actually on the market. While reports have stated that Anunoby is on the market, the Raptors have toyed with trading the wing for the last two years. However, Anunoby is a free agent this offseason which could change matters some.
The elite defensive wing does have a player option, but it should be expected that he will end up declining that player option for a long-term deal. Anunoby has wanted a bigger role and could get if he gets traded to the Pistons. The Raptors could also get a Bojan Bogdanovic back in any deal which could satisfy the team's requirement to remain competitive for the future.
Anunoby has been looking to get a bigger role and will likely get that if he gets traded to the Pistons. If the team ends up trading for the young player, this could be a situation where the wing ends up becoming a 20 point-per-game machine, especially on a team that needs scoring help.
The wing would also be a great fit with the other core pieces on the Pistons. Cade Cunningham, Asuar Thompson, and Jalen Duren could benefit from the defensive skillset that Anunoby brings. The Pistons might be lacking a bit of wing offensive power but the defensive side of the ball would feature two top young defenders.
For a squad that is the worst in the league and forces teams to make little adjustments when facing off against them, a trade could be their calling card. The Pistons need to make a move.