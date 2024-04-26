Detroit sends a loud message to Lions front office about Jared Goff
JARED GOFF! JARED GOFF! JARED GOFF!
Once a cast off of the Rams, Jared Goff has been completely embraced by the city of Detroit. Lions fans have made that abundantly clear during NFL Draft festivities in the Motor City.
"JARED GOFF! JARED GOFF! JARED GOFF!" was the chant ringing out from the crowd all day in the lead up to the draft. When wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took the stage along with other Lions teammates, he got them going all over again.
If this isn't a message to the Lions front office that the quarterback is deserving of an extension, who knows what is?
Lions fans have given Jared Goff their full backing with extension talks looming
The Lions have been handing out extensions like they're candy, locking in their young core including St. Brown and offensive lineman Penei Sewell. But Goff hasn't gotten one yet.
According to Adam Schefter, Goff and the team have discussed a new deal but "no deal is close."
After seeing that crowd chanting Goff's name, maybe the team will make an extension more of a priority. It's what the people want.
The 2024 season is the final year of Goff's current contract so waiting could put his future in Detroit in question. He's made $33 million per year but the going rate for quarterbacks now is considerably higher than that. Investing in Goff won't be cheap.
The Lions may want to see if he can maintain the winning level he's shown over the last two seasons but at this point his production is clear. The team around him has bought in. And at 29 years old, he should still have some very good years ahead of him.