DeVante Parker announces retirement despite signing with the Eagles earlier this offseason
By Kevin Perez
DeVante Parker announced his retirement on Monday night, despite signing with the Philadelphia Eagles just two months ago.
"I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them," Parker told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Philadelphia's depth at the receiver position after DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown is a bit shaky. Following the exits of Julio Jones and Quez Watkins, the Eagles signed Parker to help bring security and a potential third option to the position. Without him, they'll have to rely on veteran Parris Campbell who they also signed this offseason, alongside rookies Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson.
DeVante Parker retires without taking a snap for the Eagles
In Schefter's report, Parker said, "I also appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity. I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all of the teams, the Patriots and the Eagles, too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them."
Parker was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 with the 14th pick. He played nine seasons in the league, spending his first seven in Miami before being traded to the Patriots in 2022.
In his seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker went for 338 receptions, 4,727 yards, and 24 touchdowns. Parker's best season came in 2019 where he eclipsed 1,000 yards and achieved career highs in receptions at 72 and nine touchdowns. Parker ranks sixth in the Dolphins all time receiving list.
The veteran receiver's best game came in 2019 when the Dolphins upset the Eagles at home 37-31. Parker caught seven passes from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick going for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
After being traded to New England, Parker went 933 yards and three touchdowns with the Patriots in two seasons. He signed an extension with the Patriots last summer before being cut in March. Parker then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason prior to announcing his retirement.