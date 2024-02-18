Devin Booker gets meme’d IRL and gives great clapback response
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker responds to a meme with a meme of his own.
By Lior Lampert
Today, the NBA held its inaugural All-Star Media Day ahead of the 73rd All-Star Game being played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (home of the Indiana Pacers) in Indianapolis, Indiana.
All-Star Media Day is a fun event for both reporters and players alike, with questions being less about the day-to-day journey of the season and more about the spirit of what is supposed to be a time of relaxation for all parties involved ahead of a grueling stretch run before the playoffs.
That being said, the questions players get asked could have nothing to do with basketball or the NBA, or they could be silly queries about the game.
Phoenix Suns combo guard and All-Star reserve found himself in a hilariously awkward predicament after getting meme’d in real life on media day, and his response couldn’t have been much better.
Devin Booker knows a bot when he hears one
Several players were asked what rule they’d add to the NBA if they could pick any of their choice, including Booker, to which he replied: “No back-to-backs.”
As a follow-up, Booker was asked: “How does this affect LeBron’s [James] legacy?”
“That sounds like a bot comment,” Booker quickly replied.
The question about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ legacy is a viral meme template that has been used as a counter to something that usually has nothing to do with King James, like Booker’s desire to eliminate back-to-back sets from the NBA.
Booker’s reaction time and ability to field the outlandish question in stride and provide a lighthearted reply was impressive, while also getting all the media members present to laugh along with him.
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will tip-off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, and the event will be broadcast nationally on TNT.
Hopefully, this isn't the final moment during All-Star Weekend that goes viral.