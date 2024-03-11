Is Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury update for Suns vs. Cavaliers
With only 18 games left in the regular season, Devin Booker's return could be crucial for the Phoenix Suns. Can he play against the Cavs?
By Kyle Delaney
All signs point to an exciting matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. In the past month, the Cavaliers have defeated the Dallas Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, three of the NBA's top teams. The Suns, on the other hand, have lost three of their last five games, including losses to the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Celtics. Devin Booker's absence has undeniably contributed to the Suns' slump. Thankfully for Suns fans, Devin Booker might be making his return tonight.
Devin Booker is probable for tonight's game against Cavaliers
After missing four games with a sprained right ankle, Booker appears ready to return to the lineup for the Suns. According to the official injury report, Booker is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Cavs. Booker injured his ankle defending Rockets guard Fred VanVleet during their 118-109 loss to Houston on March 2. Also listed on the injury report for the Suns: Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Eric Gordon (left knee contusion), as both are out for tonight's game.
Even though Booker is unable to play, he's still been active on the sidelines, eager to help his team in any way he can.
Per @DuaneRankin on Twitter/X:
Needless to say, Kevin Durant is looking forward to Booker's return. Durant dropped 45 points during Phoenix's 117-107 loss to Boston on Saturday night. After the game, Durant talked with Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic about Booker and what his return means to this Phoenix team. “Phenomenal leader. Somebody we look to all game." Durant said. "I’m excited to get him back, but definitely don’t want to rush him back. It’s an important part of the season and we need him as healthy as possible." With only 18 games left in the regular season, Durant is right. It's crunch-time in the NBA, and the Western Conference in particular is neck and neck.
With a tough schedule remaining, Booker's return is timely for the Suns. They enter tonight's game ranked seventh in the Western Conference. Keep in mind, tonight is the second night of a back-to-back for Cleveland. The Cavs had six players ruled out for Sunday's home game against Brooklyn. If the same holds true tonight (likely, as Strus, Wade, and Mitchell have already been ruled out), then that bodes well for the Suns. All in all, this looks to be an uphill battle for Cleveland, and Phoenix stands to gain from it.