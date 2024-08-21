DeWanna Bonner’s shocking exit from starting lineup was actually show of great leadership
By Lior Lampert
Tuesday's contest featuring the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks featured multiple momentous occurrences.
The game between the Sun and Sparks took place in TD Garden, home of the NBA's Boston Celtics. It was the first-ever WNBA clash held in the renowned venue, which is indisputably a massive milestone. However, that isn't the only noteworthy news from Connecticut's 69-61 victory over Los Angeles.
For the first time since 2016, Sun veteran All-Star DeWanna Bonner got relegated to the bench in a stunning lineup change. Albeit significant for different reasons than the W's inaugural meeting in TD Garden, the peculiar determination by head coach Stephanie White was eye-opening nonetheless.
Before Bonner's demotion to the second unit, she made 221 consecutive regular-season starts. She was a member of the Phoenix Mercury the last time she began a game as a reserve. In other words, she's never been in this position with the Sun.
Bonner is a highly skilled and experienced player, which made her removal from the starting five jarring. Yet, as the Sun continues trying to integrate midseason trade acquisition Marina Mabrey, the former offered to come off the bench.
DeWanna Bonner's shocking exit from the Sun's starting lineup showed great leadership
Speaking with reporters postgame, White admitted that Bonner approached the coaching staff about the decision. As a two-time WNBA champion, the hybrid forward-guard is ostensibly willing to do whatever it takes to win.
"[Bonner] also understands that there's emotion involved when it comes to starting or not. And so came to us," White stated via SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. "That's leadership -- right? That's sacrifice, that's putting the team above everything else."
Ultimately, Bonner rejoined the starters for the second half, re-claiming the spot she initially ceded to Mabrey. But she struggled, scoring seven points on 2-of-11 shooting, which almost proved costly.
Connecticut saw an 11-point third-quarter lead vanish completely, finding themselves down four with roughly four minutes remaining in the fourth. Alas, a heroic late-game effort from DiJonai Carrington was enough to prevail.
If the Sun lost, Bonner's selflessness would've looked foolish rather than honorable. Luckily for her and Connecticut, they narrowly escaped against the Sparks.