3 things I heard inside the Diamondbacks clubhouse following World Series Game 2 win
The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a big way on Saturday night to even up the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — Oh what a difference 24 hours can make.
Of course, if you're familiar with the Arizona Diamondbacks, you almost expected them to bounce back in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers. After all, that's what these Snakes have done throughout the regular season and postseason.
Count them out when they hit a rough patch around the MLB trade deadline? Well, here they are in the Fall Classic.
Think they can't go back to Philadelphia and win a pair of games against the defending National League champions? Well, it's the Phillies that are sitting home and watching this competitive World Series unfold.
Arizona Diamondbacks loving being called the Answerbacks
Arizona fans have embraced the "Answerbacks" moniker that has gripped the team, and so have the players inside the Arizona clubhouse. That includes closer Paul Sewald, who gave up Corey Seager's game-tying ninth-inning home run on Friday night and insisted on Saturday that that game had already been flushed from his mind, as well as his teammates.
"I think it's just a good characterization of our team," Sewald said of the Answerbacks mentality. "We just are resilient, and that's why we get to go home and are guaranteed for this series to go at least five games."
While Arizona never needed a comeback in Saturday's convincing 9-1 win, this team is fueled by confidence in themselves and the chance to prove those who doubt them and their reign as NL champions wrong.