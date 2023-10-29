3 things I heard inside the Diamondbacks clubhouse following World Series Game 2 win
The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a big way on Saturday night to even up the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers
By Kevin Henry
Evan Longoria enjoying introducing Arizona Diamondbacks to world
Granted, before the postseason, there may not have been many outside the state of Arizona who could have told you much about the Diamondbacks and their proficiency to create offense.
Sure, Corbin Carroll seems to have had a lock on the NL Rookie of the Year Award for some time and Zac Gallen flirted with the top of the Cy Young standings for a while, but the team as a whole might have been a mystery until the Diamondbacks established themselves by knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies in consecutive playoff series.
For a veteran like Evan Longoria, signed to a one-year, $4 million deal before the season began, watching people learn about Arizona's brand of baseball has been uplifting.
"Top to bottom game for our group. Everybody executed their game plan," said Longoria, who last played in the World Series as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, of Saturday's effort. "It's what we've done all year. I know there are quite a few people in here (clubhouse) who haven't watched our brand of baseball all year, but this is what we've done. It's how we win games. I hope that was a good introduction to the group we've been."
Use solid pitching and defense to shut down the other team and get timely hits from players like Gabriel Moreno? That will absolutely play, as the Diamondbacks have proved this postseason.