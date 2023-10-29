3 things I heard inside the Diamondbacks clubhouse following World Series Game 2 win
The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back in a big way on Saturday night to even up the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers
By Kevin Henry
Brandon Pfaadt ready for Game 3 start
When the World Series shifts to Phoenix on Monday night, it will be Max Scherzer taking the mound for Texas and Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona. Pfaadt, the rookie right-hander, has a 2.70 ERA across his four postseason starts, including allowing two runs while striking out seven in the NLCS Game 7 start in Philadelphia.
Now a different kind of pressure will be on Pfaadt than what he faced in an elimination game against the Phillies. He'll be up against the man known as Mad Max and looking to help his team gain a 2-1 edge in the Fall Classic and keep the homefield advantage. Sure, that sounds like a lot, but Pfaadt said on Saturday night he was ready to embrace the moment.
"I'm looking forward to it," Pfaadt said confidently about Game 3. "I got a routine for that and I'm going to stick to it leading up to Monday and I'll be ready to go."
And as for the photos from Game 7 that appeared to show him reading The Bible in the Diamondbacks dugout, Pfaadt said that that was actually the scouting report given to him for the Phillies.
While the Diamondbacks will certainly take any kind of divine intervention, they are also very confident in what they will bring to the field in front of their home fans in Game 3.