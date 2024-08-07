Diamondbacks-Guardians start time: Rain delay leads to postponement
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians couldn't get Tuesday's game going on time because of bad weather at Progressive Field.
In the end, they couldn't get the game going at all.
The D-Backs were eager to see Eduardo Rodriguez make his first start. The Guardians were raring to take the taste of a three-game losing streak out of their mouths. But mother nature doesn't care about debuts or streaks. When it's raining, it's raining. And the rain didn't stop in time for baseball to be played.
Diamondbacks-Guardians postponed after rain delay
The Guardians knew pretty early the game wouldn't be able to start at the originally scheduled time of 6:40 p.m. ET.
The Bally Sports Cleveland broadcast speculated that a storm cell heading for the area might cause the delay to go past 9 p.m. ET. Instead, the looming clouds caused a full-on postponement.
Wednesday will feature a double header with Game 1 beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Coming off two straight losses at the hands of the Orioles, the Guardians dropped Game 1 to Arizona on Monday night in extra innings.
The Diamondbacks and Guardians went back and forth, trading the lead six times across 10 innings. Cleveland pinch hitter Daniel Schneemann brought home Bo Naylor to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth but Eugenio Suarez's sac fly scored Manfred Man Corbin Carroll for the D-Backs win.
The Guardians still have the best record in baseball but they are only 0.5 games ahead of the Orioles and Yankees for that title. Their lead in the AL Central is 3.5 going into Tuesday's game.
The Diamondbacks are five games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and fighting to keep hold of an NL wild card berth. They are even with the Braves and Padres, all 1.5 games ahead of the Mets.