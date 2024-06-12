Jordan Montgomery's surprising contract detail makes him more attractive trade asset
By Curt Bishop
Just days prior to Opening Day, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year, $25 million contract that included a vesting player option for 2025. That option starts at $20 million with 10 starts, $22.5 million at 18 starts, and $25 million with 23 starts.
Montgomery is off to a bad start this season, as he owns a 6.58 ERA over 52 innings of work. Much of that could be attributed to him signing late and not getting a proper spring training to build up.
But after he made his 10th start on Tuesday night, the veteran left-hander's option for 2025 has kicked in. That suddenly makes him a more attractive trade piece, should the Diamondbacks decide to sell at the trade deadline.
Jordan Montgomery's vesting option makes him an interesting trade target
Montgomery now is under club control for 2025, which means teams looking for a starter with control beyond this year could come calling the Diamondbacks for his services.
Last October, Montgomery helped guide the Texas Rangers to their first ever World Series title, winning the clinching games of the Wild Card Series and the ALCS. He brings great postseason experience to the table for any team looking for a starter at the deadline.
But the fact that he now has an extra year of club control is something teams may pay attention to. Given his bad start, he likely won't cost too much. But when he's right, he can be a legitimate No. 2 starter in any rotation.
Perhaps a change of scenery could help. Maybe the St. Louis Cardinals could have interest in bringing him back. John Mozeliak discussed adding a fifth starter to eat innings if St. Louis decides to buy. Montgomery could potentially fit that mold given his rocky start, as he wouldn't cost St. Louis too much.
The player option could have the opposite effect too, however. Perhaps teams won't want to entertain adding a pitcher with an extra year of control that is struggling this badly. That is a point Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors brings up. But Montgomery's recent track record is quite good and could still pique the interest of teams in contention. Plus, with his struggles this season, it's highly doubtful Montgomery would opt out of the deal.
Last season, Montgomery made 32 starts between the Cardinals and Rangers and won 10 games while posting a 3.20 ERA prior to his strong postseason performance. It remains to be seen what Arizona will do at the deadline. They are three games below .500, but not too far away from the final Wild Card spot.