Diamondbacks manager can't wait to send Chris Russo into early retirement
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is ready and willing to send MLB Network talkshow host Chris Russo into an early retirement.
By Mark Powell
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo went on the record stating he'd retire if the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. What was once a two-game lead, and even a 3-2 advantage heading back to the City of Brotherly Love, is now knotted at three games apiece.
Russo hasn't shied away from his prediction, though it's tough to believe he would step away from 'High Heat' and 'First Take' were Arizona to surprise baseball with another victory at Citizens Bank Park.
While some might say the Diamondbacks are doing us all a favor by attempting to save sports media in general -- that wouldn't be me, of course -- Arizona manager Torey Lovullo wasn't afraid to go on the record suggesting he'd love to send Russo packing.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Lovullo said, per Bob Nightengale. “There’s nothing better than a wise guy New Yorker saying something and then having to chomp on those words. That’s how I’m processing it. It will be great."
Is that...a guarantee?
Would Chris Russo really retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks defeat the Phillies?
On his radio show earlier this week, Russo didn't mince words, stating he would retire on the spot if Arizona won both contests in Philly to reach the World Series.
“To make a long story short, I’ve been wrong on Arizona from Day 1,” Russo, 64,said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I’m stunned they beat Milwaukee, I thought they’d get swept by the Dodgers, I never thought they’d even go back to Philly for a Game 6. I’ll try it one more time: I would not be stunned if they won [Monday night], I would be floored. … If they win the next two days, they win the next two games and win this series in seven games, if they win, I will retire on the spot.”
If anything, Russo is just pandering to his audience, and hoping to gain more listeners and/or viewers. It may work, but he will not retire until Mike Francesa literally removes him from the booth himself.