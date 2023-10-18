Sure looks like Diamondbacks fans gave up on the NLCS
Prices for Arizona Diamondbacks tickets are surprisingly low, which isn't a good sign for team morale heading into Games 3, 4 and 5.
By Mark Powell
As the Arizona Diamondbacks head home down 0-2, not all hope is lost for the team. They have three games at Chase Field to try and even the score.
“The Phillies are a great team. They can be beat. We didn’t get lucky by being here," manager Torey Lovullo said.
Merrill Kelly, who was the losing pitcher for Game 2 after suggesting Citizens Bank Park wasn't louder than a World Baseball Classic game he pitched, backtracked a bit and eventually said his comments were taken out of context. Yes, CBP is loud, but Lovullo isn't sold that the stadium itself played too much of a role.
“Look, we could be playing on the moon,” Lovullo said afterward. “Everybody is talking about coming into this environment, and I don't care. We have to play better baseball. Everybody has to be better. You can start with the manager and then trickle all the way down through the entire team. We've got to play Diamondback baseball. What we watched out there was not anything that we have done for a long period of time. So we've got to regroup. We have to regroup the troops and find a way to get it done.”
Arizona Diamondbacks ready to regroup, but are their fans?
The Diamondbacks players have the right mindset, but their fans are ready to sell out. Tickets for Game 3 specifically have taken a tailspin since Game 2's 10-0 defeat. For Diamondbacks fans or even Phillies supporters willing to make the trip, tickets are available for as low as $10 on stubhub. After a quick check, there are plenty to choose from.
The first two contests of this series were brutal to watch for Diamondbacks fans. Arizona showed little fight in Game 2 with Kelly and the bullpen giving up 10 runs. In Game 1, even Zac Gallen struggled to slow the Phillies offensive onslaught.
Maybe some home cooking will help, though it's unclear how many fans will be around to watch.