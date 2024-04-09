Did Dennis Allen take a shot at Sean Payton? Saints coach says Taysom Hill is not available
Don't let a player like Taysom Hill get between you as he did with Dennis Allen and Sean Payton.
By John Buhler
Let's just say things have been better when it comes to Dennis Allen and Sean Payton. After failing as the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders, Payton brought Allen over to the New Orleans Saints to be his defensive coordinator. Allen flourished in this new role, enough to the point that when Payton "retired", Saints ownership trusted him enough to take over the reins for their entire coaching staff.
Flash forward three years later. Allen is on the hot seat after being painfully mediocre in the lackluster NFC South. Payton, who is back in the NFL again, as a shock to absolutely no one, coaches one of the worst teams in football in the dead-horse Denver Broncos. Saddled with Russell Wilson's dead-weight contract, leave it up to Payton to want ole reliable Taysom Hill to come over by way of a trade.
Allen was not the least bit thrilled that Payton is actively trying to poach his players and coaches now.
“No, that conversation (regarding a Taysom Hill trade) has not been broached. Look, I feel like Sean has tried to get everyone to go to Denver with him, so we’ll see,” said Allen, h/t Sports Illustrated.
This comes in the same offseason that Payton brought former failed Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., and his trusty Jump to Conclusions mat, to Denver. What would you say ... you do here?! While it is not like the Saints are world beaters, I can understand why Allen is visibly frustrated with Payton's Sports Patton Oswalt poaching ways. He retired for a reason, to get a way from all this.
I guess this means that Payton feels entitled to have whatever players he wants off the Saints' roster.
All the while, Denver continues to get lapped by the Kansas City Chiefs in division, while the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun to truly separate from the Saints in the NFC South...
Dennis Allen is not about to invite Sean Payton to his next birthday party
Although I understand why Saints fans have grown tired of Allen and his underperforming ways, there are plenty of reasons why most people outside of New Orleans cannot stand Payton. He is a good head coach, but not a particularly likable one. The rest of the NFC South is glad he left. I am sure Minnesota Vikings fans are so glad he is having the time of his life getting paid to coach the Broncos.
In a way, I kind of feel for Allen. He didn't ask for any of this. Although I don't think he will ever be an NFL head coach again should he inevitably fail in New Orleans, he will find work as a top-tier defensive coordinator very quickly. He was handed a flaming bag of organic matter when Payton decided he was tired and needed to go do TV with Colin Cowherd or something. Look at him now...
By having no patience whatsoever, Payton may have Chip Kelly-ed himself by taking the first coaching job offered to him. Kelly to the San Francisco 49ers will end up being worse than Payton to Denver, but I don't see the Broncos turning around quickly. Do you think Payton would have the audacity to quit on the struggling Broncos to try and force Allen out so he could get his job back?
Look. I don't think acrimony is a currency for making a trade. I don't really know who else would even want Hill on their roster, but he will be treated like the King of New Orleans or almost as good as John Elway in Denver. Unfortunately, I sense this is Allen's last year as an NFL head coach. Potentially, this could be the penultimate for Payton in Denver. The Broncos cannot finish well below .500 yet again.
We are living in a simulation because an overpaid gadget player is in the middle of a lover's quarrel.