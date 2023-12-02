Did Georgia get screwed by refs on suspect Alabama fourth-down conversion?
A controversial play in the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia won't make Bulldog fans happy.
Isaiah Bond became an instant legend in Alabama with his game-winning catch against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. He made another clutch grab in the SEC title game to set up a Crimson Tide touchdown. Or did he?
In the second quarter between Alabama and Georgia, Bond converted a fourth-and-four. However, replays showed the ball may have hit the ground.
The replay booth never took a look at it, but you can judge for youself:
Did the refs screw over Georgia on Isaiah Bond's fourth-down conversion?
The ball did look like it was on the ground and shifting around in Bond's arms. It's not entirely clear if there is conclusive evidence that Bond dropped it, but it was at least close. You can see why Georgia fans might be upset about that one.
Of course, Alabama fans no doubt would argue he maintained control.
Whatever opinion you hold about whether Bond caught the ball, it's a shame replay never even took a look at the play. It was a potentially pivotal moment in the biggest game of the season. A College Football Playoff berth is on the line. These calls matter.
Bond was credited with the catch and Alabama extended their drive with the clock ticking down toward one minute in the half. Then Jalen Milroe hit Jermaine Burton for a 15-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 17-7.
If the refs had looked at the play and reversed the call on the field, Georgia would have gotten the ball back trailing 10-7 at the 37-yard line with 1:18 left, plenty of time to set up their own score before the end of the half.
It's safe to guess the SEC Championship game will be decided by less than a touchdown considering the two heavy-weight opponents. If Alabama goes on to win, Georgia fans will not let this one go.