Did Greg Schiano accuse Michigan of stealing signs? Halftime interview, debunked
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said some things about Michigan in September that are resurfacing now due to sign-stealing allegations.
By Kristen Wong
A halftime interview of Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano from September's matchup against Michigan is going viral.
In the interview, Schiano seemed to suggest there was something suspicious going on with the Wolverines' offense. He didn't go into specifics, but he did say, "There's some things going on that aren't right."
Here's the full quote: "Well, there's some stuff going on out there so we just got to slow it down a little bit. There's some things going on that aren't right as well so we'll talk about how to handle it.... We're in the game, we just got to keep playing."
At the time, his comments were brushed off as nothing consequential. Now, in light of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, many are wondering whether Schiano caught onto something that game that no one else did.
Following Rutgers' 31-7 loss to Michigan, Schiano clarified his halftime comments and told the media he was only talking about "the nuances of the game" and expressing his frustrations at that moment.
Greg Schiano's halftime interview has no link to Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scandal
On Thursday, Yahoo Sports first reported that the No. 2 ranked Michigan allegedly sent scouts to attend games of future opponents to gather information on signs that those teams used to call offensive and defensive plays. The NCAA is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.
Schiano's mid-game comments take on a whole new meaning in the context of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scandal; however, any theories on Schiano insinuating Michigan was involved in sign-stealing have since been debunked.
According to sources from NJ Advance Media, Schiano's comments were "not related to suspected sign stealing."
Under the NCAA football rules, sign-stealing is not technically prohibited, unless the team attempts to record via audio or video an opponent's signals.
Scouting opponents in person, on the other hand, is illegal and has been since 1994.
Right now, more questions than answers cloud Michigan's situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied the allegations and plans to fully cooperate with the NCAA in the pending investigation.