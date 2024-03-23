Did J.D. Martinez just expose why Giants couldn't get Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani?
J.D. Martinez seems excited to play for the Mets, but his comments about the Giants don't land softly.
By Josh Wilson
J.D. Martinez is headed to Queens, agreeing to make the New York Mets his next team.
The San Francisco Giants were thought to be in play for Martinez with an offer on the table early in free agency. The slugger spoke on why he looked past them and waited for other opportunities to materialize.
It had nothing to do with not wanting to be in San Francisco, not liking the organization, or anything like that. It has everything to do with the unchangeable factors about where the Giants play their home games, Oracle Park.
J.D. Martinez says Oracle Park's dimensions kept him away from signing with Giants
For Martinez, who could have signed with the Giants, him turning his back on the Bay Area team had nothing to do with anything other than how he thinks he can perform there. Specifically, Martinez, 36, felt he probably wouldn't hit as well, and might be looked down upon for poor performance, ultimately leading to his career being cut short.
"It's not the best hitter-friendly park for me. I go there and I hit .260 with 20 [home runs], people are gonna say I'm old and I'm washed up and I'm kind of, you know, done and find myself out of the game."
Martinez continued:
"I wanted to give myself the best opportunity. It was nothing against the Giants organization at all. I just wanted to give myself the best opportunity to continue my career in baseball and keep playing."
If those lines were too hard to read through, Martinez made it abundantly clear: The black and white dimensions of Oracle Park were something that Martinez looked at and decided to find other options for.
"San Fran's a tough ballpark to hit in especially when you go the other way there. You know, Citi Field's not like that. Most fields aren't, that's one of the big ones."
Notably, the Giants have missed out on other free agent hitters, like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Is it possible they took a similar line of thinking?
San Francisco is 23rd in park factor per StatCast, with the Dodgers and Yankees (where Ohtani and Judge ended up signing, respectively) not much more advantageous for hitters. Citi Field actually ranks worse at 27th.
But based on Martinez's batting last year, here's how it broke down by expected home runs by park:
Park
Expected home runs, J.D. Martinez
Citi Field (Mets)
39
Oracle Park (Giants)
24
Yankee Stadium (Yankees)
31
Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)
36
Numbers don't lie. For left-handed batters or righties like Martinez who tend to pull, Oracle Park is tough to bat at.
Oracle Park dimensions compared to other stadiums
Park
Left (feet)
Center (feet)
Right (feet)
Citi Field (Mets)
335
405
330
Oracle Park (Giants)
339
399
309
Yankee Stadium (Yankees)
318
404
314
Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)
330
400
300
These dimensions, in particular right field, are slightly misleading. Oracle Park is built right on the bay and limited by the water that borders the stadium. While the right-field foul pole sits at 309 feet, right center is as long as 415 feet because of how the wall juts out, and the right-most wall is 24 feet high (right-center is 20 feet tall).
While there's no proof Judge and Ohtani passed on the idea of playing for the Giants solely because of the park factors, one has to wonder if, in the StatCast era, things like park factors are front of mind when players are looking at their possible landing spots.
Player, expected home runs 2023
Citi Field (Mets)
Oracle Park (Giants)
Yankee Stadium (Yankees)
Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)
J.D. Martinez
39
24
31
36
Aaron Judge
43
35
34
43
Shohei Ohtani
44
35
41
46
Anecdotally, Martinez might be onto something here looking at these numbers. Then again, niether Ohtani nor Judge were considering the Mets, so this seems to be far from the only thing sluggers are focused in on. One of many factors, though? For sure.