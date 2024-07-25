Did Joel Embiid take a shot at Jayson Tatum over Celtics 'super team'?
There is no denying the greatness of Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Tatum experienced one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. This season, the All-Star forward won the first championship of his career.
However, one NBA superstar believes Tatum's success has come because he plays on a super team.
While on a guest on the Check Ball Podcast with Frankie Delgado, Drew Hanlen, and Austin J Mills, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid stated his feelings on the Celtic superstar.
"If I go 5-for-20, we get blown out," Embiid said after Hanlan imitated him saying he'd win if he had a super team as well.
The Celtics are riding high after winning a 2024 Championship, a goal Embiid has been chasing throughout their careers.
It's only makes sense that the 76er star feels the way he does about Tatum. It's no secret that the Celtics and the 76ers have developed quite a rivalry over the years since Embiid and Tatum have been cornerstones of thier respective franchises.
The Celtics have been Embiiid's thorn in the side throughout the years, getting the best of his 76ers whenever both franchises met in the postseason. In 2023, The 76ers took a commanding 3-2 lead over the Celtics, but they crumbled, losing two straight.
Embiid in games against Tatum and the Celtics always performs as the former MVP is averaging 27.6 points, and 11.8 rebounds in 27 matchups against Boston.
The 76ers have worked hard to remedy this issue, giving Embiid the best chance to bring another championship to Philadelphia. This offseason, they signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million deal along with some quality role players in Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon and the newly re-signed Tyrese Maxey.
The jury is out on whether the 76ers have what it takes to get over the hump next season, however no one should count out a healthy Embiid.