Did Miami gets screwed out of a safety against rival Florida State?
Are they blind?
The referees in the Miami-Florida State game have some explaining to do.
In the second quarter of a key ACC matchup between the Hurricanes and No. 4 Seminoles, it certainly looked like Miami sacked Jordan Travis for a safety at the edge of the endzone. But Wesley Bissainthe's takedown wasn't ruled a safety. FSU got to snap the ball from inside the one-yard line.
The tape shows it all, be the judge yourself.
How? Seriously....how?
Why was Miami sack at the goal line vs. Florida State not ruled a safety?
The best explanation given came on Twitter where a user posted a screenshot of the moment Bissainthe touched Travis, thus establishing forward progress.
It's an explanation but not one that makes the outcome any more satisfying. Travis was still running when the initial contact was made. By the time his knee actually went down, the ball was well across the line.
That's one of those college football calls that just looks like a safety. We can zoom in and freeze frame and try to pick apart the molecules to determine where exactly the ball was. But it still looks like a safety.
The sack was still impactful. Florida State booted a short punt and Miami was able to turn that into a field goal to tie before the half. But a safety would have made it 10-9 with the Hurricanes getting the ball anyway. They could have taken a lead into halftime instead.
With the game locked at 13-13 in the third quarter, you can bet we're going to look back at that call and its impact on the result of the game.