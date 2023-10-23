Did Steelers win again by not listening to Matt Canada on game-winning TD?
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were convinced that quarterback Kenny Pickett audibled out of a Matt Canada play call and into a game-winning touchdown run.
By Scott Rogust
Plenty of members of the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase have voiced their displeasure over offensive coordinator Matt Canada. That is evident by "Fire Canada" chants not only at Steelers games but also at Pittsburgh Penguins games and even "The Pat McAfee Show" outside of Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Even so, the team is 3-2 on the year, and they have expressed no desire to move on from him.
On Sunday, the Steelers continued their winning ways, pulling out a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It was another comeback win for Pittsburgh, as they overcame a 17-10 deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring two rushing touchdowns. The game-winner arrived on a three-yard run by Najee Harris.
Prior to the play, fans pointed out that it looked like quarterback Kenny Pickett called an audible before handing it off to Harris. The FOX broadcast then cut to Canada in the booth and he didn't look too happy.
Steelers fans convinced Kenny Pickett audibled out of Matt Canada play call
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from Steelers fans about the play.
While fans will look at the video and believe that Canada was more upset than happy about the touchdown, he was shown clapping after Harris reached the end zone. So, it's not like he was furious. Either way, we don't have any information on what was called through the headsets.
Prior to this touchdown, Canada was shown to be over the moon after Jaylen Warren tied the game up on a 13-yard touchdown run.
On the day, Pittsburgh put up 300 yards of offense on 56 plays, meaning they picked up an average of 5.4 yards per play. This is just the second time this season that the Steelers have put up 300 yards of offense, the other being their Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pickett completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 230 yards. Wide receiver Kenny Pickett was his main beneficiary, hauling in 5-of-8 targets for 107 yards.
The Steelers will look to extend their winning streak to three games with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.