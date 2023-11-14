Did the Bills get screwed? Courtland Sutton TD was as close as it gets
The Buffalo Bills watched the Denver Broncos score a touchdown on an improbable catch in the back corner of the end zone on Monday Night Football.
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the Buffalo Bills were playing in primetime but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-18 in a rematch from their AFC Divisional Round matchup in 2022. This week, the team had a chance to get back in the win column as they hosted the Denver Broncos. While Denver was one of the worst teams in the league early on in the season, they were on a 2-1 run in their past three games.
As it turns out, the Broncos were giving the Bills a fight that no one envisioned. But, there was a bit of controversy in the second quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-two inside Buffalo's 10-yard line, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson saw Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson running in his direction. Wilson evaded and threw a pass off his back foot to the back left corner of the end zone. The football landed in the hands of wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The referees initially ruled that it was an incomplete pass. Then, the replay happened.
Were Bills screwed on Courtland Sutton touchdown call on MNF?
After a review, the referees overturned the call, rewarding the Broncos with a seven-yard touchdown catch to Sutton and increasing their lead to 9-0.
In case there was any controversy, here's an up-close photo of Sutton toe-tapping inbounds to ensure Denver could increase their lead by six points.
The Bills responded on the following drive, marching down the field for 84 yards on eight plays, culminating in a 22-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Allen would then complete a two-point conversion attempt with a pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis to cut into Denver's lead 9-8.
But the Broncos scored six points before halftime on two field goals by Will Lutz. One of those kicks came after Allen's pass to wide receiver Deonte Harty was picked off by cornerback Fabian Moreau. Denver entered halftime with a 15-8 lead.