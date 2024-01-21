Did the Packers get screwed on missed intentional grounding call against Brock Purdy?
Packers fans have every reason to be upset after a missed call against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Although the Green Bay Packers truly only have themselves to blame after collapsing late against the San Francisco 49ers and prematurely ending what was shaping up to be an incredible season, fans will rightfully point out a key missed call by the officials that will haunt Green Bay.
Early in the game in the second quarter with the Packers up 3-0, Brock Purdy found himself under pressure, which was a common occurrence in this matchup, shifted a little to his left, and then launched a pass into no man's land down the field.
The 49ers were able to score a touchdown due to this missed call
As many people pointed out during and especially after the game, the referees missed an intentional grounding call here while in the opponent's territory. The very next play, San Francisco would go on to score a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead, with Purdy finding star tight end George Kittle for a 32-yard hook-up.
Had the grounding pass been called properly by the officials, San Francisco would not have been in such a position to make this play. Since the 49ers won the game late 24-21, this touchdown and the preceding (not called) intentional grounding call may have very well cost the Packers the game.
A missed call like this in the fourth quarter would have been an even bigger talking point, but mishaps like this earlier in a game are just as important in deciding the final outcome, even if they don't receive as much intention after the fact.
Being an NFL referee isn't easy, so it is important not to send hatred towards the officials for making a mistake. The problem is that, for the Packers and their fans, it's devastating to think that they could have won this game and been in the NFC Championship if it weren't for this call. Truthfully, again, the Packers should have been better in the second half to see the game out, but on this play, they did everything right to pressure Purdy and force him into a grounding mistake. The refs should have noticed he was still in the tackle box and could not throw the ball away like this.