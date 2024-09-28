Did the refs save Miami with wildly unclear TD ruling? Virginia Tech WR thinks so
By John Buhler
While you were getting ready to get ready for Saturday, we saw an absolute barn burner going on in Miami Gardens on Friday night. Although the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes were able to improve to 5-0 on the year with their 38-34 home victory over the visiting Virginia Tech Hokies, they may have gotten a boost from the ACC officials. Virginia Tech fell on the most controversial play of the young season.
Down four points with seconds left on the clock, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones heaved a Hail Mary deep into the MIami end zone. Although Miami's Isaiah Horton was the one who pulled the ball out of the pile at the end of regulation, it appears as those Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton may have caught the ball in bounds. Initially, it was ruled as such, but the referees overturned the call.
It may have been deemed inconclusive that Felton ended up with the ball, but why call it a catch on the field, wait several minutes, then overturn it? Make it make sense! All I know is this head-scratching officiating decision keeps Miami's perfect season alive, while Virginia Tech falls to a mediocre 2-3. Keep in mind Miami is the presumptive favorite to make the College Football Playoff out of the ACC.
Please watch this slow-motion replay of what went down in the Miami end zone late on Friday night.
Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell had a front-row seat to what happened and offered this.
And here is what the ACC said to defend itself for allowing the officials to make a mess of this game.
“During the review process of the last play, It was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play.”
Heading into the heart of Week 5 on Saturday, the ACC may be under fire for blowing such a bad call.
Virginia Tech potentially hosed by ACC officials over failed Hail Mary call
As the calendar is about to turn from September to October, we need to first assess where these two teams are at going forward. Miami has been the best and. most consistent team in a down ACC this season. The Hurricanes have won all of their games, but have not played some one of true substance yet. They may look like a playoff team now, but have not met their match on the field just yet either.
As for Virginia Tech, falling to 2-3 on the season is a far cry of what many prognosticators thought the Hokies would be capable of. This was a team some projected could get to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game. While the likelihood of them getting there was not as high as what Miami's was to start the year, there is virtually no chance they get their now with this loss, especially to the Canes.
The ACC could conceivably send a three-loss team to the conference title bout to be essentially cannon fodder for a team like Miami to destroy. Heck, Miami could fall apart at the seams in the coming weeks or months for all we know. That said, their 9-3 is going to look better than Virginia Tech's 9-3, as the Hurricanes would own the head-to-head tiebreaker in that hypothetical situation.
At this point, I would be utterly shocked if there is a worse officiated play from this college weekend.