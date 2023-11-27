Did the refs screw the Bills on questionable Eagles fumble call?
There was a controversial call in overtime between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills haven't had the greatest of seasons as compared to their recent campaigns. The team entered Week 12 with a 6-5 record, sitting outside of a playoff spot. They had a tall task ahead of them when they faced off against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn't easy for the Bills as they were called for a number of penalties but were able to take the lead three times in the game. That wasn't enough to
There was some controversy in the game, notably in overtime. With the Bills leading 34-31, the Bills were trying to hold back the Eagles offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. On second-and-four on Buffalo's 39-yard line, Hurts threw a pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown. The ball would hit the ground after hitting the hands of Brown, resulting in Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa recovering the football, claiming that it was a fumble.
Yet, the referees determined that it was actually an incomplete pass.
Did referees get dropped pass by Eagles WR A.J. Brown call wrong?
When looking at the replay, it didn't seem like it was a fumble. It was really close, as the ball appeared to be swatted out of Brown's possession by linebacker Tyrel Dodson before he completed his second step.
Bills fans may be extra upset considering the circumstances. That's because the Eagles won the game not too long afterward.
Hurts hit wide receiver DeVonta Smith for an 11-yard gain while running back D'Andre Swift gained an extra 16 on a carry. That set up Hurts to run right up the middle of the field and into the end zone uncontested to pick up the 37-34 victory.
This certainly stung, especially after the Bills settled for a field goal in overtime due in part to quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis having miscommunication on what would have been a wide-open touchdown pass in the end zone.
The Bills are now 6-6 on the season and sitting outside the Wild Card picture with this loss. Now, they have lost three of their last four games. Their schedule doesn't get any easier, as they play the Chiefs in Week 14 when they return from their bye, followed by a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
This loss hurts that much more for Buffalo fans.