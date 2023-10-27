Did the refs screw the Bucs with no-call pass interference on TNF Hail Mary attempt?
In the latest Thursday Night Football game, the referees may have missed a pass interference call, a costly mistake for the Buccaneers which prevented an upset.
The most recent Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills ended on a sour note, marking another bad TNF matchup.
This Bucs-Bills matchup ended on a terrible no-flag call, which should have been a pass interference. If called, the pass interference would have put the ball on the one-yard line, but since it wasn't called, the game ended on the Hail Mary, causing the Buccaneers to drop to a record of 3-4 in the 24-18 loss.
Many commentators have even pointed out it should have been a pass interference. Skip Bayless was finally correct in one of his takes by complaining on Twitter
This game on paper shouldn't have even been close, but Josh Allen continues his streak of disappointing play and now shows why he isn't a top-10 quarterback in the league right now, as he failed to break away early in the game and almost cost them everything.
Baker Mayfield should receive more credit for his play. He was able to score multiple times with the lackluster offense he was gifted. Mayfield, in the right system, could be one of the best quarterbacks and has shown potential, but continues to fail again and again. But his arm isn't a joke, as he almost won it all for the Buccaneers, who have a chance to make a postseason run in one of the worst divisions.
Pass interference should have been called, but regardless, Chris Godwin should have been able to catch the ball, and Mike Evans should have been given a chance to even try to catch the ball, but three defenders decided to hold him back.