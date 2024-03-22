What is the difference between Flagrant 1 and 2 fouls in college basketball?
There is one key difference between Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2 fouls in college basketball.
Fouls are a common occurrence in any level of basketball, as defenders, whether it's on purpose or not, make illegal contact with players over the course of any given game.
General fouls are either on the floor, or send players to the free throw line if he was in a shooting motion or the team that committed the foul was over the limit. Flagrant fouls are not nearly as common, and as expected, have a much harsher penalty.
There are two examples of Flagrant Fouls in college basketball; Flagrant 1 and Flagrant 2. The penalty for committing a Flagrant 1 is harsh, but the penalty for committing a Flagrant 2 is much harsher.
The difference between Flagrant 1 and 2 fouls in college basketball
Here is the definition of a Flagrant 1 according to the NCAA's website:
"A flagrant 1 foul is two shots and the ball and that means excessive in nature or unnecessary or avoidable, uncalled for or not required by the circumstances of the play."
A very hard foul that is deemed unnecessary would result in two shots and the ball for the opponent. The free throws are mostly normal, but losing control of the ball can be really impactful, especially in a tournament game.
The penalties that come from a Flagrant 2 are even harsher.
A flagrant 2 foul is two shots and the ball and the player is ejected from the game," per the NCAA.
For a player to be called for a Flagrant 2 foul, a player must do something really over the line. It'd have to be another level up from excessive or unnecessary, which is why we rarely see players get called for a foul of that nature.
Both Flagrant fouls give the team affected two shots and the ball, but the difference between the two sees the player who committed a Flagrant 2 get ejected from the game. A possible suspension could always be in play too, depending on the play.
