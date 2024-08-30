Dijonai Carrington's most improved season has elevated the Connecticut Sun
By Nick Andre
The WNBA season is coming down to the wire, the playoffs are around the corner and contending teams are looking to develop into the best versions of themselves. For the Connecticut Sun, it’s been one heartbreak after another over the past few seasons. However, the team believes that this year is their best chance at finally winning a championship with this core.
When discussing the Sun, the first names that come to mind are Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Thomas is counting to be a dominant force in the league while Bonner is still an elite scorer at 36 years old. However, the supporting cast has stepped up significantly for the Sun this season, especially Dijonai Carrington.
It’s safe to say that Carrington has found a home in Connecticut. When the franchise selected her in the 2021 WNBA Draft, there was no telling what the beginning of her career would’ve looked like. Luckily, the front office put Carrington in the right position to grow. In her first three seasons, Carrington played a huge role in the Sun’s second unit and played a role in their Finals appearance in 2022.
Dijonai Carrington joined the Connecticut Sun starting lineup and never looked back
Over her first three seasons, Carrington was only placed in the starting lineup two times. It made sense considering the guard play Connecticut had over the years. From players like Courtney Williams, Tiffany Hayes, and others, Carrington did a great job playing as a backup guard and providing tremendous energy.
With the departure of players like Hayes, Rebecca Allen, Natisha Heideman, and others, the Sun had to regroup as far as their guard play. This was the perfect opportunity for Carrington to become the Sun’s new starting shooting guard. She prepared three seasons for this moment and showed to be a plus next to the star players of the team.
The beauty of Dijonai Carrington being a Connecticut Sun is that the team trusts her to be who she is. The best way to describe her is as an enforcer. Carrington knows her role on this team is to be a defensive stopper and wreak havoc against the other team’s best wing. Carrington has proven to be one of the best defenders in the WNBA. The way she can defend players full court while also using her physicality forces teams out of their offensive sets.
Since becoming a starter, Dijonai Carrington has taken her game to another level. Her confidence is at its highest and she’s continuing to be a great defensive stopper. However, it’s not just defense that Carrington is making an impact. She’s also continued to develop her offense. Carrington has done an excellent job on offense, becoming a more reliable spot-up shooter and one who can create off the dribble. With Connecticut’s offense being centered around Thomas and Bonner, it’s great for coach Stephanie White to see one of her role players take that next step in their game.
Carrington is averaging a career-high 12.8 points along with five rebounds. Her stats this season have made a big increase compared to last season. Because of Carrington’s elevation as a player, she’s the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player Award. Carrington has scored in double figures 19 times this season and has five games with 3+ steals.
As the WNBA Playoffs approach, don’t expect Dijonai Carrington to slow down. She’s like a wolf in search of their prey. Carrington has the mentality to attack and it’s the energy that she plays with on both ends of the floor. Expect her to close the regular season strong to secure her spot as an MIP winner as well as help the Sun win a championship.