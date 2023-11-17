Dillon Brooks blames everyone but himself for Grizzlies disaster class
Dillon Brooks is in his villain era. He recently went off on his former organization, the Memphis Grizzlies.
By Kristen Wong
The bear-poker. The instigator. The most hated man in the league. Dillon Brooks had NBA fans clamoring for him to move to China after he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies, his home for the first six seasons of his career.
Instead, he found a new life (although maybe not a new identity) on the Houston Rockets, signing a four-year, $86 million deal.
Brooks recently reflected on his time in Memphis and told Sports Illustrated that he didn't appreciate getting scapegoated by the Grizzlies toward the end of last postseason. Who could ever forget those three words from Shams, "under any circumstances"?
Brooks said, "What I didn't like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I'm the scapegoat of it all. That's what I didn't appreciate. And then ultimately they'll come to me on the low, as men, one on one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down."
Ex-Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks slams Memphis for making him the 'scapegoat'
The conflict in question centers on Brooks' actions during the Grizzlies-Lakers series in the first round of the playoffs. Brooks elevated his trash talk instead of his game, and he and the rest of the Grizzlies ended up getting humiliated by LeBron James and a tough Lakers team en route to an early exit.
Brooks was unceremoniously ousted from the organization shortly after and landed in a favorable situation in Houston, which is what he believes he "deserved."
He said, "I feel like we did better when I was a focal point in [the Grizzlies'] organization. They chose a different route. But I'm happy that through all the bulls--t was able to get what I always deserved."
Looking back, Brooks may have dodged a bullet (no pun intended) by being exiled from the Grizzlies. With Ja Morant's character issues and ongoing suspension and Memphis' 2-9 start to the season, the problem may not have been Brooks after all.
Then again, Brooks may do well to listen to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" once or twice. Only his narcissism isn't that covert.