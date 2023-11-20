Dion Dawkins, Michael Clemons at center of Bills-Jets postgame fight
The bad blood between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets wasn't confined to the football field on Sunday.
The Bills broke the floodgates of Jets frustration this season with a 32-6 victory and it showed after the game as New York defensive end Michael Clemons went looking for Buffalo offensive lineman Dion Dawkins after the game.
Clemons and Dawkins got into it as tempers flared inside the tunnel.
WATCH: Dion Dawkins and Michael Clemson fought in the tunnel after Bills beat Jets
Dawkins was one of the main characters of Sunday's matchup. His flop and theatrics in the fourth quarter clearly got under Clemons' skin.
Dawkins' words after the game won't do anything to cool down the tension between the two teams.
"I'm a humble guy. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players," Dawkins said.
The division rivals won't play again in the regular season, so it's unlikely New York or Clemons will get another crack at the Bills.
The Jets shocked Buffalo in their season-opening matchup despite losing Aaron Rodgers to an injury on the first drive. The Bills got their vengeance and then some on Sunday by pummeling Zach Wilson and company. Buffalo jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first half and dropped another 16 unanswered points in the second half to complete the beatdown. The elation from Bills players and growing frustration from the Jets' defense was the perfect setting for an explosive reaction.
The Bills needed that bounce back after losing two in a row and three of their last four. They're now 6-5.
New York, meanwhile, is reeling having lost three straight and accepting the need for a quarterback change. Wilson will be replaced by Tim Boyle going forward as the Jets offense looks for any sort of spark they can muster.