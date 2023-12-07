Diontae Johnson inadvertently piles on Mike Tomlin, Steelers coaching staff for Cardinals loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. Diontae Johnson had plenty to say about the defeat, including a perceived shot at Mike Tomlin.
By Mark Powell
Diontae Johnson keeps digging his way deeper into Mike Tomlin's doghouse, for better or worse. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, a defeat that could very well determine their postseason chances.
Johnson was the only Steeler to score a touchdown on Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense struggled without Kenny Pickett. The defense didn't perform much better, as they gave up a backbreaking 99-yard drive in the second half to Kyler Murray and Co.
Still, when Johnson scored a late garbage time touchdown, he celebrated like he had just won the Super Bowl.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin refused to take the bait during his midweek press conference in regards to Johnson's touchdown celebration, saying he hadn't seen it. This isn't the first time Johnson has received bad press this season, as he and Minkah Fitzpatrick were involved in a locker room altercation, and his effort was questioned for failing to recover a Jaylen Warren fumble just a few weeks ago.
Johnson has since apologized to his teammates and fans for the lack of effort. However, his comments about Tomlin this week could rub some players (and his head coach) the wrong way.
Did Diontae Johnson take a shot at Steelers coach Mike Tomlin?
Johnson did not address his head coach directly, but did comment on the team's lack of effort against the Cardinals. Johnson also said the Steelers took Arizona lightly, which is a bad look for Tomlin and the coaching staff.
“Once we got out there, I just felt like something was different. We weren’t at our best. I felt like we just took them lightly [more] than we should have," Johnson confirmed. “We can’t come into this Thursday with the same mindset. We’re going to be fine. We’ll move past it.”
Whether Johnson meant to or not, he is now the second player to suggest the Steelers did not take the Cardinals seriously. Jaylen Warren was the first, and he admitted it postgame.
Tomlin isn't on the hot seat -- if anything, far from it. He has job security most head coaches would dream of. But this isn't a good look.