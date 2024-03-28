Diontae Johnson takes shot at Steelers fans for stalking his social media
Diontae Johnson called out Pittsburgh Steelers fans for criticizing him even after he was traded to the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to wide receiver controversy. Fans have become fatigued by generations of disgruntled wideouts such as Hines Ward, Martavis Bryant, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chase Claypool.
Diontae Johnson joined the list of wide receivers to leave Pittsburgh after a tumultuous season. The Steelers traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. The team was reportedly concerned about Johnson being a negative influence on budding star wideout George Pickens. Johnson was also heading into the final year of his contract and had a roster bonus due shortly after the trade took place.
Diontae Johnson criticizes Steelers fans for harassing him on social media
Not every Steelers fan was ready to just let bygones be bygones, however. Johnson addressed Steelers fans directly after continuing to receive negative comments on social media.
"I love Pittsburgh regardless of what happened yaw fans delusional and swea everything I tweet be about them yaw need get a life," he posted on social media.
The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact. Johnson led the team in receptions, receiving yards, or touchdowns every season. He was a second-team All-Pro punt returner as a rookie and earned his first Pro Bowl in 2021. The 27-year-old amassed 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns during his five-year stint in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh fans soured on Johnson after he appeared to display a lack of effort during a fumble early in the 2023 season. Meanwhile, incidents with his teammates were becoming more commonplace, including altercations with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
After he was traded, Johnson said goodbye to the city that drafted him in an Instagram post.
"Pittsburgh it’s been real! 5 years ago you brought me in and treated me like family from day one," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I will always be grateful for the memories made and relationships I will forever cherish. To my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans who were there through the good and bad.. thank you for allowing me to grow into the man I am today. [No. 18] out"
Johnson will have an opportunity to establish himself as the top wide receiver for second-year quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina. Panthers head coach Dave Canales raved about Johnson during the annual league meetings in Orlando.
"His release ability is second to none,'' Canales told reporters on Tuesday. "And then at the top of the route, his deceleration, the way he's able to really explode out of his routes, it's a dream for any quarterback.''
The Steelers signed wide receivers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency to replace Johnson. Both of the new additions are expected to start alongside Pickens in the Steelers revamped offense.