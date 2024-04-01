DJ Burns NFL rumors are either incredibly real or an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank
Reports of DJ Burns garnering interest as a potential NFL draft prospect surfacing on April Fools' Day make it hard to believe whether the rumors are true or part of an elaborate prank.
By Lior Lampert
The 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack has taken the world by storm in March Madness, reaching the Final Four for the first time since winning the National Championship in 1983, when the late and great Jim Valvano was the head coach.
One enormous reason they’ve made it this far into The Big Dance is big man DJ Burns – who has captivated many with his remarkable play combined with the passion, energy, and pure joy he brings to the game on a nightly basis.
However, as someone listed at 6-foot-9, weighing 275 pounds, and turning 24 at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Burns has an uphill battle to climb to garner attention as a legitimate pro-level prospect. Despite being named the Most Outstanding Player in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN project him to go undrafted in their most recent mock ($).
While NBA scouts may not recognize Burns for his efforts in the tournament, his blend of size, sheer strength, and nimble footwork have piqued the interest of NFL front office executives, per executive director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy.
Nagy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) in light of NC State’s 67-58 upset over No. 2 Marquette on Mar. 29 to reach the Elite 8, asking his followers if they also see a potential NFL offensive lineman in Burns who would thrive as when “kick-sliding in pass pro or getting out on pulls” based on how he plays basketball.
But it appears that Nagy was onto something, following up his initial tweet with a report that he received texts from a “GM, Ass’t GM, and college director within an hour of posting” his thoughts about Burns transitioning to football. The news surfaces on Apr. 1 – also known as April Fools’ Day. So do with that information what you will.
DJ Burns NFL rumors come on April Fools’ Day, so buyer beware
Who knows what to believe on April Fools’ Day, regardless of the source or how realistic it may sound? Could this be an elaborate prank? Believe it or not, Nagy made it clear he was not kidding.
Burns recently spoke with Rich Eisen of NFL Network and was asked about switching from basketball to football, to which he replied by saying he has not been on the gridiron since middle school, adding that his top priority is to play in the NBA, for whatever that is worth.
Could the conclusion of Burns’ basketball career coincide with the end of NC State’s magical 2024 March Madness run? Peter Schrager of Fox Sports only added fuel to the fire by reporting that he’d get a “big turnout” if he chose to participate in a Pro Day workout based on what he has heard from “multiple” NFL scouts and front office executives.
For now, Burns and the Wolfpack are preparing to try to take down 7-foot-4 phenom center Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers with a trip to the NCAA Tournament championship on the line. But this could be a discussion we re-visit in a matter of time, or it could all be a hoax we never hear about again after April Fools’ Day.