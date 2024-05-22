DJ Burns shuts down NFL rumors with new look
By Kyle Delaney
DJ Burns Jr. became a household name this March when he led the NC State Wolfpack all the way to the Final Four, where they lost to Purdue. Burns' ability to play around the rim at his size impressed many, including NFL scouts, who drooled over the 6-foot-9, 275-pounder's nimble footwork and potential. However, with the NBA Draft less than a month away, Burns has made it clear that he prefers hardwood over turf.
NBA Insider Shams Charania recently reported that DJ Burns has lost 45 pounds in the last six and a half weeks and looks totally different. Burns and his rep also added, "No Ozempic was used during these 45 pounds lost." No shortcuts. DJ Burns just does it the old-fashioned way, whether he's working out or scoring inside via a baby hook.
Per @RunItBackFDTV on Twitter/X:
According to Burns' Instagram, he has been working hard lately. He posted this less than a week ago, and by the looks of it, he's intent on playing basketball. (Sorry NFL scouts.)
Burns was already moving well at 275 pounds. So, it will be interesting to see how his game adapts to his lighter weight.
Kevin Keatts, Burns' former NC Wolfpack coach, seems to believe that Burns made the right decision choosing basketball, but he never bought into Burns playing a down of football to begin with. "He's not that bully that you guys think." Keatts once told the Associated Press. "You spent some time with him? He's a teddy bear off the court." Burns did play football when he was younger, but quit immediately after getting his first scholarship offer for basketball.
During this year's NCAA tournament, Burns averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He shot an impressive 62.5 percent from the field. His 29-point outing against Duke earned praise from the NBA's three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic, who said Burns "was so skilled." DJ Burns, like Jokic, has the unique ability to score as well as involve others, making him a nightmare to guard in single coverage.
Many argue Burns is built for the NFL, but this transformation truly speaks to how seriously Burns takes the game of basketball. Burns' commitment to training might just be the difference maker for teams considering his services.