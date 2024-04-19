D.J. LeMahieu, Yankees can't catch a break with latest injury update
The New York Yankees have been riddled with injuries this season, and the bad news keeps coming. Infielder D.J. LeMahieu may miss more time after doctors reviewed a MRI on his foot injury.
By Kinnu Singh
Injuries have attempted to derail the New York Yankees season, and there seems to be no relief in sight. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is still in the early stages of recovery from nerve inflammation in his right elbow, Jonathan Loaisiga is out for the rest of the season, and the club now has five relievers on the injured list. The Yankees were already missing Scott Effross and Tommy Kahnle, and right-hander Nick Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation on Friday.
Veteran infielder D.J. LeMahieu, who suffered a non-displaced right foot fracture when he fouled a ball off his foot during spring training, has not made his season debut yet. The 35-year-old was scheduled to begin his rehab at Double-A Somerset on Friday, and he previously said he hoped to play in less than five minor league games.
Now there's more bad news: LeMahieu's return will be delayed.
Yankees' infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss more time with foot injury
LeMahieu seemed to be inching closer to a return, but a precautionary MRI on Thursday revealed less healing than the club had hoped for, according to MLB.com Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. The two-time batting champion and four-time Gold Glover said he's "ready to go" but "a couple of doctors just didn't feel comfortable yet."
Manager Aaron Boones said that LeMahieu is "close to 100 percent" but the team is taking a conservative approach. LeMahieu is expected to begin the rehab assignment on Tuesday. He will take batting practice and go through infield drills in the meantime. The setback will push back LeMahieu's return by three to four days.
“[The doctors] do feel like he is ready to go play, but as we’ve kind of talked about from the beginning, we’re not playing with this at all," Boone said, h/t the New York Daily News. "We want to make sure DJ’s in a good spot when he does come back.”
LeMahieu's return could require some shifting of the lineup. Entering the season, LeMahieu was set to be the Yankees' everyday third baseman and leadoff hitter. In his absence, Oswaldo Cabrera has hit .309 as the team's third baseman and Anthony Volpe has taken over as the leadoff hitter.
The Yankees have managed to capture first place in the American League East despite the injuries. New York avoided a sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. New York trailed 4-1 in the eighth inning, but they rallied back with homers from Juan Soto and Giancarlo, as well as a game-winning two-run single from Aaron Judge. The Yankees 6-4 comeback win helped the club improve to a 13-6 record.
In a flurry of roster moves on Friday, the Yankees placed right-hander Burdi on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation, recalled right-hander Cody Morris from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, added outfielder Taylor Trammell to the active roster, and designated infielder Kevin Smith for assignment.
The Yankees are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays to open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday.