DJ Moore gets Bears guarantee and makes history in the process: contract details, grade
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears and standout wide receiver DJ Moore agreed on a massive contract extension.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles saw enough from Moore in his inaugural campaign with Chicago to reward the latter with a long-term payday. The lead exec expressed how enthusiastic he is about re-signing the 27-year-old.
"I'm extremely excited to be able to re-sign DJ [Moore]," Poles stated. "We all know he's an impact player and a difference-maker for our offense, but his leadership and professionalism make him a cornerstone of our franchise."
DJ Moore, Bears contract details are historic
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Moore's new deal is a four-year, $110 million pact, including $82.6 million in guaranteed money.
As Schefter points out, Moore's first 10 career years are contractually guaranteed, marking the first time in league history that's happened for a receiver. Moreover, the NFL insider notes that this is the largest contract in Bears franchise history.
Moore's $27.50 million average annual value (AAV) ranks seventh among wide receivers. He's currently sandwiched by veteran stars Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, though that may not last long.
All-Pros like Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk are still seeking deals, so Moore's market value should decrease with time. With that in mind, the latter will be a bargain as time passes.
A former first-round pick in 2018, Moore has been among football's most explosive and productive pass-catchers since entering the league. He recorded his best season as a pro in his first year with the Bears, posting career highs across the board.
Moore caught 96 receptions for 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. According to Schefter, he amassed 39.9 percent of Chicago's receiving yardage, the highest rate of any player.
Now, the Bears have Moore on their payroll through 2029, giving rookie quarterback Caleb Williams a reliable target for the foreseeable future.
Chicago has now solidified its offensive core of Williams, Moore and their past two first-round picks (offensive tackle Darnell Wright and receiver Rome Odunze). Moreover, tight end Cole Kmet is under team control for the next four years.
Overall, it's hard to fault Chicago here. They struck at a good time, given the circumstances around the NFL. Additionally, they committed to an elite talent firmly in the prime of his career in Moore. Pair that with securing their young signal-caller a bonafide No. 1 option, and the Bears receive a fantastic grade for this transaction.