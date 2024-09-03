DJ Moore makes it crystal clear how Caleb Williams earned Bears captaincy
The Chicago Bears are officially in preparations for week one of the 2024 NFL season when they host the Tennessee Titans. The Bears look to make a big jump behind their veteran, determined roster this season. They will turn to a few leaders on the field to potentially win the NFC North Division for the first time since 2018. One player that the Bears will turn to is rookie quarterback and first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams.
Williams was named the starting quarterback of the Bears early in the off-season training process. Not only that, but Williams was also named a captain this season, which is uncommon as a rookie. Having Williams as the team captain can seem premature in the eyes of many, but not to the Bears.
Star wide receiver DJ Moore has made it clear that the coaches, players and franchise has put their full trust in Williams as the leader moving forward. All of this is before Williams steps on the field for his first regular season game, but the Bears are confident.
There was almost no doubt that Williams was destined to be the first overall pick in the draft for the Bears since the draft process. There was also no doubt that Williams was going to name the starting quarterback instantly. He has the talent, the arm strength and the potential to be an elite quarterback for the Bears, something they never really had.
Bears fans are begging for a Pro Bowl quarterback to lead their team so the organization decided to go all-in on the potential of Williams. This includes naming Williams as a captain before he plays in his first regular season game of his NFL career.
There are going to be challenges with every rookie quarterback as always. With Williams, however, it’s so much more. Williams not only has to mentally and physically adapt to a new life in the NFL, but he also has to endure the spotlight as the first overall pick, the potential savior of the franchise and a captain. This can be a lot for young players, no matter how talented they are. There are plenty of veterans who have the potential to take that captain role, but the Bears are willing to risk it all in year one under Williams.
Ever since Williams was a freshman, he had been preparing for the moment to lead an NFL team. He was conditioned, trained and coached under one of the best quarterback gurus in USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Williams has handled big moments with some being positive outcomes and some being losses.
Now Williams gets the chance to show why the Bears were right on selecting him first overall. Some minor question marks could affect their season, including some at the offensive line and with head coach Matt Eberflus. The Bears have the roster and the talent to make a serious run for the division title and make a postseason appearance.
Chicago will take this new process and its new future one game at a time. On Sunday, the Bears host a Titans team, who have gotten better on offense since the beginning of last season, but their defense has huge concerns. Tennessee lost its leading cornerback from last season, Sean Murphy-Bunting, to the Arizona Cardinals and their leading tackler, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and defensive end Denico Autry to the Houston Texans. The Titans also lost defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to the New York Giants and are rolling with Dennard Wilson, a first-time defensive coordinator this season.
Chicago is coming into this game as a favorite over Tennessee. It will be up to Williams and the Bears to make a statement.