DJ Moore reveals how Caleb Williams can win over Bears locker room
Jaylon Johnson warned Caleb Williams to not bring any drama with him to the Bears, but DJ Moore gave some advice on how to win over the veterans
In all likelihood, the Chicago Bears will select USC QB Caleb Williams with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning high expectations and no drama.
Despite an immense level of talent and blazing stats in college, some Bears players like Jaylon Johnson are not fully convinced Williams can be the franchise QB. If he comes to Chicago, Johnson has warned Williams that no "Hollywood" drama will be tolerated and that he will have to work to earn the respect of the veterans.
It comes off as "harsh", but it's important. At the same time, fellow teammate DJ Moore had a more calming piece of advice for Williams. Do what you have to do, and don't worry about going after Justin Fields' "legacy".
"I hope he just comes in and gets ready to work," Moore said. "You can't worry about the legacy of Justin Fields. You got to go out there and worry [about your own thing]."
DJ Moore was more mellow in his advice to Caleb Williams, but he and Jaylon Johnson are not messing around
DJ Moore's words are a bit more soothing piece of advice, but let's make this clear. Despite the stark contrast in their approaches, both Moore and Johnson ultimately have Williams' best interests at heart, aiming to facilitate his integration into the team. In contrast to Moore's gentle encouragement, his teammate Jaylon Johnson adopts a more straightforward and blunt tone in his assessment of Williams.
Johnson's honesty, while perhaps harsher, reflects a genuine concern for Williams' success and adaptation to the Bears' environment. Williams' transition to the Bears is further complicated by the franchise's long-standing quest for another Super Bowl title, with their last triumph dating back to 1985. The pressure to deliver results in such a storied football city adds weight to Williams' arrival.
Moore's approach also signals a departure from any preconceived notions about Williams, emphasizing a fresh start and a clean slate within the Bears' organization. Through different methods, Moore and Johnson set the tone for a collaborative and single-minded atmosphere of winning. The Bears believe they have talent around them, they just need a QB.
Justin Fields, as tough and as loved as he was, could not get it done. Now, it's Caleb Williams' turn. The Bears QB history may be against him, but he's got a chance. He has been given advice and warnings from his new potential teammates. If he produces, he's going to be taken in. If not, he's out. Plain and simple. Some messages come from a pleasant voice, others are from the cold, hard truth. You get one shot at this, make the most of it.