DJ Uiagalelei's father goes off on Dabo Swinney for NIL, transfer portal handling
DJ Uiagalelei's father let it be known how he really feels about Dabo Swinney's Clemson program.
By John Buhler
DJ Uiagalelei's father Dave made it abundantly clear over how he feels about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers program built on traditional, but antiquated values.
After a brutal 28-7 road loss to Duke, DJ Uiagalelei's father Dave is the latest to pile on Dabo Swinney.
Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson to Oregon State this past offseason after losing the starting quaterback job to Cade Klubnik, who looked incredibly lost vs. Mike Elko's Blue Devils defense on Monday night. Swinney is about as reluctant as they come when it comes to using the transfer portal, and does not seem to be the biggest fan of NIL. Thus, it is why Uiagalelei had to head closer to home.
"Big Dave" Uiagalelei replied to Josh Pate's tweet about the big decision Swinney has to make, or won't make, for that matter. The game of college football is changing, and Swinney is being stubborn.
While Oregon State has a Pac-12 title in sight, Clemson is going to miss the College Football Playoff.
DJ Uiagalelei is overly critical of how Dabo Swinney is running Clemson
Look. Swinney has won two national titles at Clemson during the College Football Playoff era. For a minute there, the Tigers were one of two concurrent dynasties in the sport, along with Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Although neither have won a national title recently, it is clear Saban will do whatever it takes to win and adapt, while Swinney will keep looking down from his moral high horse.
I have to be really honest with you. I am extremely skeptical that Swinney is going to pivot. His way of doing things has worked in the ACC for well over a decade now, but the game is changing tenfold, year over year. Though the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams next year, the ACC may only get two teams in, and in some years, only its conference champion. Will that even be Clemson?
With a far less talented team like Duke running roughshod on y'all, as well as traditional power Florida State being very much on its way back under Mike Norvell because of his usage of the transfer portal, Clemson finds itself starting to live in the past, almost entirely because of Swinney's arrogance. It may be sour grapes from The Uiagaleleis, but "Big Dave" has a point. Swinney will not play the game.
In the game of adapt or die, it feels as though Swinney is more than willing to die in vain on the vine.