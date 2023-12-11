DK Metcalf bodyslam sparks brawl between Seahawks and 49ers
Frustration boiled over for DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks as they lost to theSan Francisco 49ers, 28-16.
The Seahawks wide receiver sparked a benches-clearing brawl when he body-slammed Fred Warner, then grabbed the 49ers' linebacker by the facemask after he retaliated.
Here's how it all played out:
It all started when Warner intercepted a Drew Lock pass intended for Metcalf. The wide receiver tackled the linebacker with a body slam as he pitched the ball to a teammate. When Warner hit Metcalf on the ground, Metcalf went after Warner, grabbing him by the facemask. Chaos ensued.
DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir ejected after Seahawks-49ers brawl
Ultimately, the refs determined that Metcalf and 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir had committed offenses worthy of being ejected for. Lenoir shoved Metcalf's helmet during the scuffle. Their penalties were offsetting.
The 49ers and the Seahawks are bitter division rivals, so things getting heated shouldn't be a surprise for anyone. That doesn't mean Metcalf's or Lenoir's actions were justified. Both paid the price with ejections and the NFL will come for more with fines likely.
Metcalf in particular needs to get his emotions in check. The game against the 49ers was essentially decided but he puts himself at risk of truly hurting his team by reacting like that. He's flirting with a suspension at this point.
Seattle dropped to 6-7 with the loss. They were without Geno Smith because of an injury but their issues have been going on for weeks. They suffered their fourth-straight defeat and fifth in six games during a rough stretch with games against the Ravens, Cowboys and 49ers twice. The frustration is adding up.
San Francisco improved to 10-3 with their fifth-straight victory. They lost three games in a row before their bye in Week 9 but they've been unstoppable ever since.