Do you even lift, bro? Kevin Durant calls out former Warriors star for recent shade
Kevin Durant is back on social media, and this time his target is former Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.
In a recent episode of the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, the conversation turned toward Kevin Durant and his workout routine. Iguodala was effusive in his praise of KD, a former Golden State Warriors teammate and two-time champion.
"If you watch him work out, it's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen," said Iguodala. "The ball goes into the hole the exact same way every single time — back rim."
There is, however, one minor flaw in Durant's approach, according to Iggy.
"KD's only flaw is he won't life weights. That's it. And so you can push him — you can foul him."
Naturally, Durant was scrolling the interwebs and came across the clipped segment of Iggy's podcast. Rather than embracing the positive outlook from Iguodala, who claims every person should watch Durant work out as an example of commitment to his or her craft, KD decides to cherrypick the slight and respond with a broad, incendiary comment about the nature of podcasting in 2023.
Leave it to Durant to flare up at the slightest sign of disrespect on Twitter (ahem, X), where thousands of nameless fans and former NBA players gather to spew half-baked takes about the game's greats.
Of course, Kevin Durant lifts weights. Durant's string-bean frame has been a topic of conversation since his college days at Texas, but Durant has noticeably gained muscle mass and strength since entering the league in 2007. He is currently listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds.
I am sympathetic to Durant's general stance here. It takes no more than a simple 'KD lifting weights' Google search to find video evidence of Durant lifting weights.
And — breaking news — every NBA player lifts weight. It is part of the job. No NBA training staff would allow a player to avoid it. Maybe Durant doesn't lift weights as religiously as LeBron James or Steven Adams, but he's in the weight room every summer and during every practice.
Iguodala has, without a doubt, seen Durant lift weights. The strength problems have always been over-exaggerated. Durant is a 13-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP, and future first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is one of the greatest offensive players of all time. Currently in his 17th NBA season, Durant is putting up MVP numbers, averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on .520/.484/.887 splits.
If anything, Iguodala is probably mis-wording his argument. Of course, Durant lifts weights, but his strength is a "problem" — one of the few tangible weaknesses to point out. I'm inclined to believe Iggy means Durant doesn't lift enough. That said, it's difficult to find fault in the 35-year-old's performance. Durant's workout routine has certainly worked for him.
Podcasts are mostly designed to farm engagement and spark debates, so in that sense, the 'Point Forward' podcast experienced a resounding success on Thursday. On the other hand, Durant should probably let it slide. Again, Iguodala's comments have a blatantly positive slant. He is very clearly praising a former teammate, not trying to land a jab.
We will see how often Durant gets pushed off his spot when the Phoenix Suns face the New York Knicks on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET.