Doc Rivers son Austin gets absolutely roasted for coming to father's defense
The latest example of why you should never do business with family members.
By Kyle Delaney
It's been three days without NBA basketball, and it feels like we're all slowly losing our minds. Considering the All-Star Game's lack of intensity and no games scheduled until Thursday, NBA fans are anxious for action. Thankfully, JJ Redick picked the perfect time to call out his former coach Doc Rivers.
Per Awful Announcing on X/Twitter:
Part of Redick's frustration with Doc Rivers stemmed from him blaming the Bucks' recent 113-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the players.
"Memphis was playing G League guys and two-way guys!" Redick exclaimed.
Over the last 10 games, the Bucks have the same record as the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons, two of the worst teams in the league by far. And, if that wasn't bad enough, that same day, Doc Rivers joined SiriusXM NBA radio and revealed he didn't understand why the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin and chose to work with him.
Austin Rivers got roasted for coming to dad's defense against JJ Redick
In light of Redick's comments, for the first time since Sunday, NBA Twitter was flush with headlines and sound bites that weren't All-Star Game related. Austin Rivers' response on NBA Today only added to the excitement, as he tore into Reddick while defending his father.
Respect to Austin Rivers for defending his father. However, he never really addressed that what Redick said about Doc was wrong. In reality, Austin just listed off excuses for why Doc got fired and then attacked JJ's character more than his claims. (Fallacy!) So, yeah, NBA Twitter had a field day with this.
Spencer Hawes, a former Philadelphia 76er, responded to River defending his dad from criticism.
As previously stated, we're all slowly losing our minds. One of the most memorable quotes to come from this is Cam'Ron urging Austin Rivers not to defend his own father.
"Austin Rivers you have a job to do." Cam'ron explained. "I know it's going to be hard throwing your dad under the bus at particular times. But it's part of your job and I know you'll do it probably the nicest way you can..." Cam'Ron said, reminding Austin, "When he was asked to trade you, you were traded."
Don't get me wrong. It's incredibly entertaining watching two former Duke/NBA products trade blows via major media platforms. Plus, it's always pleasant to hear from NBA legend Spencer Hawes. However, at the end of the day, it feels like everyone can agree that we need more basketball and less back and forth about Doc Rivers' accountability.
In other words, hurry up, Thursday.