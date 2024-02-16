Doc Rivers calls out Bucks who are already “in Cabo”
As the Bucks head into the All-Star break, head coach Doc Rivers called out veterans on the roster after losing to a bottom-feeder.
After losing to a short-handed Grizzlies squad, newly hired head coach Doc Rivers had a lot to say about the mental focus of some of their players. As noted by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Doc Rivers called out some of his veterans who while physically here were mentally in "Cabo". Playing one of the worst squads in the league, Milwaukee had a good chance at winning this game but the franchise was asleep at the wheel until late in the fourth quarter.
The Bucks have struggled with Rivers as a coach, going 3-7 since he took over. Rivers had a couple of late-game miscues that cost the squad a couple of games. To be fair, the coaching veteran did say taking on the franchise mid-season is a challenge that he "wouldn't wish" on anyone.
Still, it's hard to see that Rivers was an upgrade over previous coach Adrian Griffin. As the Bucks head into the All-Star break, is the franchise doomed to fall with Rivers as the head coach?
Will the Bucks be able to get it together with Doc Rivers as the head coach?
Even with Doc Rovers at the helm, the Bucks haven't adjusted much and are struggling to play to their full potential at both ends. While it's hard to say in writing that a team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will fall short of expectations, they need to make some major adjustments or risk an early playoff exit.
The franchise clearly isn't ready to compete with the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and might even fall to the New York Knicks if they aren't careful and Rivers makes a few rotation mistakes. No matter what ends up happening, the Bucks have a lot of work to do once they get back from the All-Star break.