Doc Rivers hints that Giannis and Damian Lillard could be back for Game 6
After blowing out the Pacers in Game 5, Doc Rivers told reporters that their two stars could come back for Game 6.
Despite not having their two best veterans, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 to extend the series. And their head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game that the franchise may be getting back Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 6. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks are "very, very, very close" to getting back their two stars.
The coach did preface by saying that he didn't know how to answer the question about the possible return of Lillard and Antetokounmpo but he has "hope" that the two stars will return soon.
Antetokounmpo has yet to make his playoff debut this season as he deals with a calf injury suffered in one of the last regular season games. When the veteran's injury report came out before the start of the series, Antetokounmpo seemed to have a good shot to come back for Game 6.
Before suffering his Achilles strain, Damian Lillard was keeping the Bucks in the series. He suffered this injury in the first quarter of Game 3 but returned for the rest of the game before missing the entirety of Games 4 and 5.
Does Milwaukee stand a chance to win this series with their two stars possible coming back?
After winning Game 5, the Bucks are back in the driver's seat. If Milwaukee can get back their two stars for Game 6, the franchise could have all the momentum. Add in the fact that the Bucks will be home for a possible Game 7 and everything seems to be going Milwaukee's way right now.
At the end of the day, the Pacers have looked extremely inexperienced which has translated to the Bucks staying in this series even without their best players. The Pacers couldn't put the Bucks away when they had the chance and now they may come to regret the missed opportunity.